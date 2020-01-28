Tuesday, Jan. 28
EAST
Bates 88, Maine Maritime 42
Bowdoin 82, Pine Manor 68
Brockport 91, Buffalo St. 68
Brooklyn 95, Medgar Evers 87
City Colllege (NY) 79, Staten Island 70
Elmira 74, Sage 68
Endicott 85, Nichols 69
Geneseo 58, Fredonia St. 48
Gordon 106, Curry 84
Houghton 111, Alfred 106, OT
Hunter 75, York (NY) 52
John Jay 87, Lehman 79
Le Moyne 81, Bentley 78
Manhattanville 78, St. Joseph’s (LI) 63
Mount St. Mary 61, St. Joseph’s (NY) 58
Nazareth 75, St. John Fisher 73
New England 84, Wentworth 80
New England Coll. 59, Tufts 56
OldWestbury 78, Merchant Marine 73, OT
Penn St.-Berks 73, Penn St.-Abington 67
Plymouth St. 92, Lyndon St. 60
Purchase 80, Farmingdale St. 79
Roger Williams 83, W. New England 72
Rutgers 70, Purdue 63
S. Connecticut 69, Assumption 67
S. New Hampshire 83, New Haven 62
SUNY Maritime 59, Mount St. Vincemt 56
Salve Regina 97, Connecticut College 86
St. Lawrence 65, Clarkson 64
Stonehill 72, American International 56
Utica 77, Hartwick 65
Villanova 79, St. John’s 59
Yeshiva 74, Sarah Lawrence 72
SOUTH
Barton 72, Limestone 62
Belmont Abbey 85, Chowan 83
Brevard 67, Maryville (Tenn.) 63
Clemson 71, Syracuse 70
Covenant 81, Berea 76
Georgia Tech 82, Morehouse 54
Miami 71, Virginia Tech 61
Mississippi St. 78, Florida 71
North Greenville 95, Erskine 86
Rhode Island 78, George Mason 64
Texas A&M 63, Tennessee 58
VCU 87, Richmond 68
Virginia 61, Florida St. 56
MIDWEST
Bowling Green 67, Ball St. 61
Buffalo 77, Akron 74
Cincinnati 65, SMU 43
Eureka 96, Principia 79
Kent St. 83, Toledo 70
Maranatha Baptist 90, EMMS 60
Michigan 79, Nebraska 68
Missouri 72, Georgia 69
N. Illinois 61, Ohio 59
FAR WEST
Chaminade 90, Academy of Art 75
Fresno St. 79, Air Force 68
___
