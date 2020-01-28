Listen Live Sports

January 28, 2020 8:04 pm
 
Tuesday, Jan. 28

EAST

Bates 88, Maine Maritime 42

Bowdoin 82, Pine Manor 68

Brockport 91, Buffalo St. 68

Brooklyn 95, Medgar Evers 87

City Colllege (NY) 79, Staten Island 70

Elmira 74, Sage 68

Endicott 85, Nichols 69

Geneseo 58, Fredonia St. 48

Gordon 106, Curry 84

Houghton 111, Alfred 106, OT

Hunter 75, York (NY) 52

John Jay 87, Lehman 79

Le Moyne 81, Bentley 78

Manhattanville 78, St. Joseph’s (LI) 63

Mount St. Mary 61, St. Joseph’s (NY) 58

Nazareth 75, St. John Fisher 73

New England 84, Wentworth 80

New England Coll. 59, Tufts 56

OldWestbury 78, Merchant Marine 73, OT

Penn St.-Berks 73, Penn St.-Abington 67

Plymouth St. 92, Lyndon St. 60

Purchase 80, Farmingdale St. 79

Roger Williams 83, W. New England 72

Rutgers 70, Purdue 63

S. Connecticut 69, Assumption 67

S. New Hampshire 83, New Haven 62

SUNY Maritime 59, Mount St. Vincemt 56

Salve Regina 97, Connecticut College 86

St. Lawrence 65, Clarkson 64

Stonehill 72, American International 56

Utica 77, Hartwick 65

Villanova 79, St. John’s 59

Yeshiva 74, Sarah Lawrence 72

SOUTH

Barton 72, Limestone 62

Belmont Abbey 85, Chowan 83

Brevard 67, Maryville (Tenn.) 63

Clemson 71, Syracuse 70

Covenant 81, Berea 76

Georgia Tech 82, Morehouse 54

Miami 71, Virginia Tech 61

Mississippi St. 78, Florida 71

North Greenville 95, Erskine 86

Rhode Island 78, George Mason 64

Texas A&M 63, Tennessee 58

VCU 87, Richmond 68

Virginia 61, Florida St. 56

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 67, Ball St. 61

Buffalo 77, Akron 74

Cincinnati 65, SMU 43

Eureka 96, Principia 79

Kent St. 83, Toledo 70

Maranatha Baptist 90, EMMS 60

Michigan 79, Nebraska 68

Missouri 72, Georgia 69

N. Illinois 61, Ohio 59

FAR WEST

Chaminade 90, Academy of Art 75

Fresno St. 79, Air Force 68

