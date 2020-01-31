Listen Live Sports

January 31, 2020 6:00 pm
 
Friday, Jan. 31

EAST

Bowling Green 78, Buffalo 77

Brown 74, Cornell 63

Marist 67, Niagara 48

Penn 75, Harvard 72

Princeton 66, Dartmouth 44

Quinnipiac 90, Canisius 73

Rhode Island 87, VCU 75

Rider 68, Fairfield 52

Siena 87, Iona 64

St. Peter’s 70, Manhattan 53

Yale 93, Columbia 62

MIDWEST

Kent St. 68, Akron 67

N. Kentucky 71, Green Bay 62

Oakland 77, Detroit 64

Wright St. 65, Milwaukee 61

___

