Friday, Jan. 31
EAST
Bowling Green 78, Buffalo 77
Brown 74, Cornell 63
Marist 67, Niagara 48
Penn 75, Harvard 72
Princeton 66, Dartmouth 44
Quinnipiac 90, Canisius 73
Rhode Island 87, VCU 75
Rider 68, Fairfield 52
Siena 87, Iona 64
St. Peter’s 70, Manhattan 53
Yale 93, Columbia 62
MIDWEST
Kent St. 68, Akron 67
N. Kentucky 71, Green Bay 62
Oakland 77, Detroit 64
Wright St. 65, Milwaukee 61
___
