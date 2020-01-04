Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Colorado puts streak on line vs Oregon State

January 4, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

Oregon State (10-3, 0-1) vs. Colorado (12-2, 2-0)

CU Events Center, Boulder, Colorado; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado looks for its sixth straight victory of the season as it battles Oregon State. Oregon State fell 81-69 at Utah in its last outing. Colorado is coming off a big 74-65 win over No. 4 Oregon in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Colorado’s Tyler Bey has averaged 12.6 points and 9.7 rebounds while McKinley Wright IV has put up 13.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists. For the Beavers, Tres Tinkle has averaged 20.3 points and 7.2 rebounds while Ethan Thompson has put up 15.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Advertisement

CREATING OFFENSE: Wright has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Colorado field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

STREAK STATS: Colorado has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 85.3 points while giving up 61.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Buffaloes have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Beavers. Colorado has an assist on 55 of 86 field goals (64 percent) over its past three outings while Oregon State has assists on 42 of 73 field goals (57.5 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Oregon State offense has turned the ball over on 16.4 percent of its possessions, the 26th-best mark in Division I. 21 percent of all Colorado possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Buffaloes are ranked 269th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1942: FDR commits to biggest arms buildup in US history