Colorado State hits 19 3-pointers, beats New Mexico 105-72

January 16, 2020 12:06 am
 
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Isaiah Stevens scored 19 points and Colorado State made a program-record 19 3-pointers in a 105-72 victory over New Mexico on Wednesday night.

The Rams finished 19-of-28 shooting (68%) from 3-point range. It was the most points they have scored and the largest margin of victory (33) for the Rams in the series.

Stevens hit 5 of 6 3-pointers and had eight assists.

Kendle Moore added 17 points and Adam Thistlewood had 16 points for Colorado State (12-7, 3-3 Mountain West Conference), and each made four 3-pointers apiece. David Roddy added 12 points.

Colorado State also collected season highs with 27 assists and 56 first-half points.

Zane Martin had 17 points for the Lobos (15-4, 4-2).

Colorado State plays Air Force on the road on Saturday. New Mexico takes on UNLV on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

