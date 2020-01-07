Conference play starts for Long Beach St., CSUN

Long Beach State (5-11, 0-0) vs. Cal State Northridge (5-11, 0-0)

Matadome, Northridge, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State and Cal State Northridge meet in the first conference game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Long Beach State finished with eight wins and eight losses, while Cal State Northridge won seven games and lost nine.

TEAM LEADERS: The explosive Terrell Gomez has averaged 21.3 points to lead the way for the Matadors. Complementing Gomez is Elijah Harkless, who is maintaining an average of 10.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game. The Beach have been led by Chance Hunter, who is averaging 13.6 points and 5.1 rebounds.CLUTCH CHANCE: Hunter has connected on 42.6 percent of the 61 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 16 over his last three games. He’s also made 53.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Matadors are 0-7 when they score 70 points or fewer and 5-4 when they exceed 70 points. The Beach are 0-10 when allowing 69 or more points and 5-1 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Long Beach State has dropped its last seven road games, scoring 64.1 points and allowing 86.9 points during those contests. Cal State Northridge has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 95.7 points while giving up 69.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Northridge is ranked first among Big West teams with an average of 74.8 points per game. The Matadors have averaged 86.4 points per game over their last five games.

