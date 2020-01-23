Listen Live Sports

Connally, Georgia women rally past No. 21 Arkansas 64-55

January 23, 2020 9:23 pm
 
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Gabby Connally scored 18 points and Georgia bridged the third and fourth quarters with a 15-0 run to defeat No. 21 Arkansas 64-55 on Thursday night.

Shaniya Jones had five points as Georgia scored the last eight points of the third quarter to take a 44-43 lead. Four different players, including Que Morrison, combined to score the first seven points of the fourth quarter for the Bulldogs. After an Arkansas layup, Morrison had consecutive baskets to push the lead to 55-45.

Morrison scored 11 points and Jones 10 for Georgia (12-7, 3-3 Southeastern Conference), which shot 48% in the second half.

Erynn Barnum led the Razorbacks (15-4, 3-3) with 14 points. Chelsea Dungee added 13, seven below her average, on 3-of-11 shooting. Alexis Tolefree and Amber Ramirez, who both average 14.7 points, had nine and seven, respectively, on a combined 4-of-20 shooting.

Arkansas, which averages 86.9 points a game, was held to its lowest total of the season, the previous being 58, and shot 32%. And the team that shoots 3-pointers at a 43% clip, while averaging 11.8 a game, went 3 of 16 from distance.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

