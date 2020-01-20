Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Controversial Irish soccer official resigns from UEFA

January 20, 2020 9:23 am
 
< a min read
      

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Ireland’s top soccer official has resigned from the UEFA executive committee after months of being effectively suspended from taking part in decision-making.

John Delaney’s exit, announced Monday by UEFA, removes him from soccer leadership after he intended to take a key role in a possible British and Irish bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

Delaney tried to cling to power within the Dublin-based Football Association of Ireland, where he had been CEO and treasurer, despite its troubled financial affairs and himself being investigated by national media and government.

After a series of newspaper reports last year, UEFA kept Delaney from attending meetings and high-profile games.

Advertisement

Delaney was still eligible during his suspension to collect the reported 160,000 euros ($177,000) annual stipend UEFA pays its executive committee members. He was elected to a first four-year term in 2017.

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

Delaney’s belated resignation leaves UEFA too little time to call a vote to replace him at its annual meeting on March 3 in Amsterdam.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

SATCOM Hawkeye II satellite dish aids disaster task force

Today in History

1778: First American military court-martial trial begins