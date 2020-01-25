Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Cooks’ 25 points leads NJIT past Florida Gulf Coast

January 25, 2020 9:16 pm
 
< a min read
      

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Zach Cooks scored 25 points including the go-ahead basket with 75 seconds left and NJIT beat Florida Gulf Coast 56-54 on Saturday.

Jalen Warren’s off balance jump shot fell through but the officials waived it off as time expired to end the game. The Eagles’Zach Scott tied it at 54 with 1:46 remaining.

Cooks finished 9-of-15 shooting including 4 of 7 from 3-point range. Shyquan Gibbs scored 12 points for the Highlanders (6-13, 3-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). NJIT has won four of its last five.

Caleb Catto led Florida Gulf Coast (6-16, 3-4) with 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting and missed just one of six 3-attempts. Justus Rainwater scored 10. The Eagles have lost back-to-back contests following a two-game winning streak.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
1|27 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Special harness lifts Marine Officer to helicopter

Today in History

1951: First atomic detonation at the Nevada test site