Cooks, NJIT visit Stetson

NJIT (6-12, 3-2) vs. Stetson (9-11, 3-2)

Edmunds Center, DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Zach Cooks and NJIT will take on Rob Perry and Stetson. The junior Cooks has scored 30 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 11.6 over his last five games. Perry, a freshman, is averaging 17.4 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: Stetson’s Perry has averaged 15.6 points and 5.1 rebounds while Mahamadou Diawara has put up 12.9 points and seven rebounds. For the Highlanders, Cooks has averaged 19.3 points and 4.7 rebounds while San Antonio Brinson has put up 11.1 points and 5.1 rebounds.

Advertisement

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Hatters have given up only 58.8 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 73.1 per game they allowed to non-conference foes.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Brinson has had his hand in 43 percent of all NJIT field goals over the last three games. The junior forward has 28 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: NJIT is 0-9 when it allows at least 72 points and 6-3 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

COLD SPELL: Stetson has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 66 points while giving up 72.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Stetson gets to the line more often than any other Atlantic Sun team. The Hatters have averaged 20.5 free throws per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.