The Associated Press
 
Cool scores 18 to lift Idaho St. past N. Arizona 71-67

January 11, 2020 9:01 pm
 
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Tarik Cool had 18 points and seven assists as Idaho State edged past Northern Arizona 71-67 on Saturday.

Austin Smellie had 13 points for Idaho State (6-8, 3-2 Big Sky Conference), which snapped its five-game road losing streak. Jared Stutzman added 10 points. Chidi Udengwu had eight rebounds for the visitors.

Brooks DeBisschop scored a career-high 20 points and had 10 rebounds for the Lumberjacks (7-7, 1-4). Cameron Satterwhite added 13 points. Ted McCree had 12 points.

Idaho State faces Weber State at home on Thursday. Northern Arizona takes on Southern Utah on the road on Thursday.

