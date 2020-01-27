Coppin St. 82, Howard 75

HOWARD (2-20)

Bristol 9-16 4-5 28, C.Williams 4-16 3-3 13, Garvey 5-12 0-0 13, K.Robinson 6-9 1-1 15, Cousins 3-5 0-0 6, Toure 0-1 0-0 0, Bethea 0-6 0-0 0, P.Jones 0-2 0-2 0, Lee 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-67 8-11 75.

COPPIN ST. (6-16)

Clayton 5-11 1-2 11, An.Robinson 3-14 3-3 12, Thomas 10-12 2-5 24, Medley-Bacon 5-9 6-6 16, Aa.Robinson 1-4 0-0 2, I.Williams 5-6 0-1 14, James 0-0 1-2 1, Ring 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 30-58 13-19 82.

Halftime_Coppin St. 44-32. 3-Point Goals_Howard 13-32 (Bristol 6-10, Garvey 3-8, K.Robinson 2-2, C.Williams 2-8, Toure 0-1, Bethea 0-3), Coppin St. 9-25 (I.Williams 4-5, An.Robinson 3-12, Thomas 2-3, Clayton 0-1, Ring 0-1, Aa.Robinson 0-3). Fouled Out_K.Robinson. Rebounds_Howard 28 (C.Williams 8), Coppin St. 34 (Medley-Bacon 11). Assists_Howard 15 (K.Robinson 6), Coppin St. 15 (Clayton 4). Total Fouls_Howard 22, Coppin St. 13. A_824 (4,100).

