Cornell 62, Columbia 50

COLUMBIA (6-12)

Killingsworth 3-9 0-0 7, Smith 5-23 4-5 15, Bibbs 3-6 1-2 8, Brumant 3-4 1-4 7, Forrest 2-9 0-0 6, Nweke 3-7 1-2 7, Bolster 0-1 0-0 0, Smoyer 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 19-60 7-15 50.

CORNELL (4-11)

McBride 4-10 4-7 13, Warren 4-6 3-4 11, Boeheim 7-14 2-4 18, Knapp 4-7 0-1 10, Dolan 2-4 0-2 5, Voss 0-0 0-0 0, Filien 1-4 0-0 2, McCarty 0-0 0-0 0, Noll 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 23-48 9-18 62.

Halftime_Columbia 24-22. 3-Point Goals_Columbia 5-23 (Forrest 2-6, Bibbs 1-4, Killingsworth 1-5, Smith 1-6, Bolster 0-1, Brumant 0-1), Cornell 7-20 (Boeheim 2-4, Knapp 2-5, Dolan 1-2, Noll 1-2, McBride 1-5, Filien 0-2). Rebounds_Columbia 31 (Brumant 11), Cornell 39 (Boeheim 10). Assists_Columbia 11 (Smith 7), Cornell 15 (Warren, Voss 4). Total Fouls_Columbia 18, Cornell 16. A_2,416 (4,473).

