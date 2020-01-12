Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Cornell squares off against Elmira

January 12, 2020 6:30 am
 
Elmira vs. Cornell (2-10)

Newman Arena at Bartels Hall, Ithaca, New York; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Cornell Big Red will be taking on the Soaring Eagles of Division III Elmira. Cornell is coming off a 100-68 win at home over Purchase in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Terrance McBride has averaged 10.6 points for the Big Red, while Josh Warren has accounted for 7.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.TREYS FOR TERRANCE: Through 12 games, Cornell’s Terrance McBride has connected on 30.3 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 79.2 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Cornell went 6-9 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Big Red offense scored 69.4 points per contest in those 15 contests.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

