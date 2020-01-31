Listen Live Sports

Cotton scores 20 to lead Yale over Columbia 93-62

January 31, 2020 8:57 pm
 
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Matthue Cotton matched his career high with 20 points as Yale romped past Columbia 93-62 on Friday night.

Azar Swain had 16 points for Yale (15-4, 3-0 Ivy League), which won its fifth consecutive game and its 12th in its last 13. Jordan Bruner added 14 points as did Paul Atkinson.

Mike Smith had 20 points for the Lions (6-13, 1-2). Tai Bibbs added 12 points. Jack Forrest had 11 points.

Yale takes on Cornell at home on Saturday. Columbia faces Brown on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

