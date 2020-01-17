Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Craig Stammen stays with Padres for $9 million, 2-year deal

January 17, 2020 6:09 pm
 
< a min read
      

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reliever Craig Stammen finalized a $9 million, two-year contract Friday to remain with the San Diego Padres, who hold an option for a third season that could make the deal worth $12 million.

Stammen, who turns 36 on March 9, had been a free agent. He will earn $4 million each of the next two seasons, and the Padres’ option is for $4 million with a $1 million buyout. He can earn $500,000 annually in performance bonuses: $100,000 each for 40, 45, 40, 44 and 60 games pitched.

Stammen led the Padres with 76 appearances last season, going 8-7 with four saves and a 3.29 ERA.

He allowed four consecutive home runs to the Washington Nationals, his former team, in a 5-2 loss on June 9.

Advertisement

In parts of 10 big league seasons, he is 44-37 with five saves and a 3.63 ERA.

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

Stammen spent his first seven seasons with the Nationals. He signed with the Padres prior to the 2017 season.

To make room for Stammen on the 40-man roster, left-hander Nick Margevicius was designated for assignment. Margevicius made his big league debut in last year, going 2-6 with a 6.79 ERA in 17 appearances, including 12 starts.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Station Tybee Island reserve crew rescue dolphin

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex,' overspending