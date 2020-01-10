Listen Live Sports

Crawford scores 22 to lift Iona over Rider 69-66

January 10, 2020 10:21 pm
 
LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — E.J. Crawford had 22 points, including the game-ending dunk, as Iona beat Rider 69-66 on Friday night.

Dimencio Vaughn’s 3-pointer cut Rider’s deficit to one, 67-66, with 6.1 seconds left but Crawford took a long pass following the inbounds and was all alone to slam home the final points.

Isaiah Washington had 17 points for Iona (3-7, 1-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which ended its five-game losing streak. Asante Gist added 17 points. Tajuan Agee had 12 rebounds and six assists for the visitors.

Tied at the half, the Gaels’ 42 points in the second half were a season high for the team.

Tyere Marshall had 20 points for the Broncs (8-6, 2-2). Christian Ings added 14 points. Vaughn had seven rebounds.

Iona takes on Niagara at home on Sunday. Rider plays Marist on the road on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

