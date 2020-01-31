Listen Live Sports

Creighton 63, No. 11 DePaul 61

January 31, 2020 11:46 pm
 
CREIGHTON (14-7)

Bachelor 3-6 3-4 9, Griglione 1-1 0-0 2, Carda 5-11 0-0 11, Elger 9-17 3-6 28, Rembao 2-10 4-6 9, Parham 0-3 0-0 0, Dworak 0-1 0-0 0, Pryor 0-2 0-0 0, Saunders 2-2 0-1 4, Totals 22-53 10-17 63

DEPAUL (19-3)

Stonewall 8-18 3-3 20, Campbell 1-4 3-4 6, Church 3-6 1-1 7, Held 4-14 2-4 11, Morris 2-10 0-0 4, Dallmann 0-1 0-0 0, Bekelja 4-9 2-2 11, Stovall 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 23-64 11-14 61

Creighton 5 16 25 17 63
DePaul 20 21 8 12 61

3-Point Goals_Creighton 9-16 (Carda 1-3, Elger 7-10, Rembao 1-2, Pryor 0-1), DePaul 4-20 (Stonewall 1-1, Campbell 1-3, Held 1-5, Morris 0-4, Dallmann 0-1, Bekelja 1-5, Stovall 0-1). Assists_Creighton 12 (Rembao 4), DePaul 8 (Campbell 3). Fouled Out_Creighton Rembao. Rebounds_Creighton 34 (Griglione 2-4), DePaul 44 (Stonewall 7-14). Total Fouls_Creighton 16, DePaul 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,664.

