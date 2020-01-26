Creighton 77, Xavier 66

XAVIER (13-7)

Scruggs 2-8 3-4 7, Freemantle 7-12 2-2 18, Marshall 7-17 0-0 15, Carter 3-8 0-0 6, T.Jones 4-8 3-5 11, Moore 3-8 0-0 9, Tandy 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 26-65 8-11 66.

CREIGHTON (16-5)

Ballock 5-9 0-1 14, Zegarowski 5-11 4-5 15, Alexander 5-15 10-11 24, Jefferson 1-4 0-0 3, Mahoney 4-7 5-5 14, Bishop 2-4 0-0 4, K.Jones 1-1 0-2 2, Mitchell 0-0 1-2 1, Canfield 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 20-26 77.

Halftime_Creighton 39-31. 3-Point Goals_Xavier 6-20 (Moore 3-7, Freemantle 2-4, Marshall 1-2, Scruggs 0-1, Carter 0-3, Tandy 0-3), Creighton 11-29 (Ballock 4-8, Alexander 4-12, Jefferson 1-1, Mahoney 1-4, Zegarowski 1-4). Fouled Out_Scruggs. Rebounds_Xavier 44 (T.Jones 13), Creighton 27 (Jefferson, K.Jones 5). Assists_Xavier 16 (Scruggs 6), Creighton 15 (Zegarowski 6). Total Fouls_Xavier 20, Creighton 13. A_17,796 (18,320).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.