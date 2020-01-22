Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Creighton 83, DePaul 68

January 22, 2020 11:14 pm
 
< a min read
      

CREIGHTON (15-5)

Ballock 5-12 4-5 19, Alexander 1-4 9-12 12, Zegarowski 2-9 3-4 9, Jefferson 6-6 2-2 14, Mahoney 4-9 4-4 14, Bishop 5-7 1-2 11, K.Jones 1-3 0-0 2, Mitchell 1-3 0-2 2. Totals 25-53 23-31 83.

DEPAUL (13-6)

Moore 3-15 7-7 13, Reed 10-18 2-2 22, Weems 4-9 3-5 11, Coleman-Lands 4-8 0-0 11, Ongenda 2-4 2-2 6, Hall 0-1 3-4 3, Williams 1-2 0-1 2, Jacobs 0-0 0-0 0, Lopez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 17-21 68.

Halftime_Creighton 37-34. 3-Point Goals_Creighton 10-25 (Ballock 5-11, Mahoney 2-5, Zegarowski 2-5, Alexander 1-3, Mitchell 0-1), DePaul 3-16 (Coleman-Lands 3-7, Reed 0-1, Williams 0-1, Weems 0-3, Moore 0-4). Rebounds_Creighton 27 (Ballock 6), DePaul 33 (Reed 12). Assists_Creighton 18 (Zegarowski 10), DePaul 13 (Moore 7). Total Fouls_Creighton 18, DePaul 21. A_4,535 (10,387).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|23 Generation Cloud Summit - Norfolk, VA
1|23 CIO Forum 2020
1|23 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard tests use of tablets for marine inspections

Today in History

1997: First female secretary of state confirmed by Senate