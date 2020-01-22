Creighton 83, DePaul 68

CREIGHTON (15-5)

Ballock 5-12 4-5 19, Alexander 1-4 9-12 12, Zegarowski 2-9 3-4 9, Jefferson 6-6 2-2 14, Mahoney 4-9 4-4 14, Bishop 5-7 1-2 11, K.Jones 1-3 0-0 2, Mitchell 1-3 0-2 2. Totals 25-53 23-31 83.

DEPAUL (13-6)

Moore 3-15 7-7 13, Reed 10-18 2-2 22, Weems 4-9 3-5 11, Coleman-Lands 4-8 0-0 11, Ongenda 2-4 2-2 6, Hall 0-1 3-4 3, Williams 1-2 0-1 2, Jacobs 0-0 0-0 0, Lopez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 17-21 68.

Halftime_Creighton 37-34. 3-Point Goals_Creighton 10-25 (Ballock 5-11, Mahoney 2-5, Zegarowski 2-5, Alexander 1-3, Mitchell 0-1), DePaul 3-16 (Coleman-Lands 3-7, Reed 0-1, Williams 0-1, Weems 0-3, Moore 0-4). Rebounds_Creighton 27 (Ballock 6), DePaul 33 (Reed 12). Assists_Creighton 18 (Zegarowski 10), DePaul 13 (Moore 7). Total Fouls_Creighton 18, DePaul 21. A_4,535 (10,387).

