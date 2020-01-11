Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Crosby’s shot lifts Delaware State over NC Central 68-66

January 11, 2020 4:54 pm
 
< a min read
      

DOVER, Del. (AP) — John Crosby scored 18 points and buried a jumper at the buzzer to lift Delaware State to a 68-66 victory over North Carolina Central on Saturday, snapping the Hornets’ seven-game losing streak.

Jibri Blount’s layup gave NC Central a 65-61 lead with 1:42 left in the game. But Crosby had a three-point play and Myles Carter added a layup to put Delaware State up 66-65 with 43 seconds remaining. Deven Palmer made 1 of 2 free throws with 3 seconds to go to pull the Eagles even and set the stage for Crosby’s game-winner.

Crosby hit 8 of 14 shots from the floor for Delaware State (2-14, 1-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which shot just 41% from the floor and 25% from 3-point range (5 of 20). John Stansbury scored 15 on 5-of-8 shooting, while Ameer Bennett pitched in with 11 points and six rebounds. Carter finished with 10 points off the bench.

Blount topped the Eagles with 26 points and 13 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season. Blount hit 10 of 20 shots from the floor for NC Central (5-11, 1-1), which shot 45% overall but just 19% from beyond the arc (3 of 16). Ty Graves scored 12.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR introduces the lend-lease program