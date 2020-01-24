Listen Live Sports

CS Bakersfield 58, Utah Valley 57, OT

January 24, 2020 12:16 am
 
UTAH VALLEY (8-13)

Averette 4-10 2-2 10, Washington 3-9 4-9 13, Jardine 0-7 2-2 2, Morley 3-5 0-0 6, Olojakpoke 1-2 0-2 2, White 3-11 7-8 13, Overton 2-4 0-0 4, Woodbury 3-5 0-3 7. Totals 19-53 15-26 57.

CS BAKERSFIELD (10-10)

Perry 5-8 2-2 12, Lee 4-12 1-4 9, Stith 2-7 2-5 6, Moore 6-13 2-4 15, Allen 0-8 2-2 2, Buckingham 1-6 2-2 4, Edler-Davis 4-9 0-0 10, Readus 0-1 0-0 0, McCall 0-3 0-0 0, Person 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-68 11-19 58.

Halftime_Utah Valley 19-17. 3-Point Goals_Utah Valley 4-18 (Washington 3-6, Woodbury 1-2, Overton 0-1, Averette 0-2, White 0-2, Jardine 0-5), CS Bakersfield 3-16 (Edler-Davis 2-5, Moore 1-3, Allen 0-4, Lee 0-4). Fouled Out_Morley, Olojakpoke, Moore. Rebounds_Utah Valley 39 (White 18), CS Bakersfield 43 (Lee 11). Assists_Utah Valley 8 (Averette 4), CS Bakersfield 5 (Perry 4). Total Fouls_Utah Valley 18, CS Bakersfield 21. A_2,071 (3,800).

Sports News

The Associated Press

