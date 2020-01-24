CS Fullerton looks to extend streak vs CSUN

Cal State Northridge (8-13, 3-2) vs. Cal State Fullerton (7-13, 2-3)

Titan Gym, Fullerton, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Fullerton looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Cal State Northridge. In its last six wins against the Matadors, Cal State Fullerton has won by an average of 13 points. Cal State Northridge’s last win in the series came on Jan. 7, 2017, a 70-65 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Cal State Fullerton has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Austen Awosika, Brandon Kamga, Jackson Rowe and Davon Clare have collectively accounted for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 76 percent of all Titans points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Titans have scored 66.6 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 59.5 per game they put up against non-conference foes.ACCURATE AUSTEN: Awosika has connected on 17.5 percent of the 40 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 60.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Cal State Northridge is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 70 points and 8-4 when scoring at least 70.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Matadors have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Titans. Cal State Fullerton has 29 assists on 67 field goals (43.3 percent) across its previous three contests while Cal State Northridge has assists on 41 of 83 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Northridge is ranked first among Big West teams with an average of 74.9 points per game.

