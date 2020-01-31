Listen Live Sports

CS Northridge 79, UC Santa Barbara 67

January 31, 2020 1:31 am
 
UC SANTA BARBARA (13-8)

Heidegger 9-15 8-10 30, Ramsey 2-5 1-2 6, Sow 5-7 3-4 14, Cyrus 1-2 3-4 5, McLaughlin 2-10 0-0 6, Freeman 0-5 0-0 0, Idehen 1-1 1-2 3, Nagle 1-2 0-0 3, Toure 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-47 16-22 67.

CS NORTHRIDGE (9-14)

Gomez 7-13 6-6 22, Diane 10-19 3-5 26, Brown 6-9 0-0 14, Harkless 3-8 0-0 7, Ndumanya 2-2 0-0 4, Harrick 2-2 0-0 4, Pearre 1-1 0-0 2, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-54 9-11 79.

Halftime_CS Northridge 35-26. 3-Point Goals_UC Santa Barbara 9-21 (Heidegger 4-8, McLaughlin 2-6, Sow 1-1, Nagle 1-2, Ramsey 1-2, Freeman 0-2), CS Northridge 8-16 (Diane 3-5, Brown 2-4, Gomez 2-5, Harkless 1-2). Rebounds_UC Santa Barbara 26 (Sow 11), CS Northridge 25 (Ndumanya 8). Assists_UC Santa Barbara 7 (McLaughlin 3), CS Northridge 14 (Gomez, Diane, Brown 4). Total Fouls_UC Santa Barbara 18, CS Northridge 20. A_2,075 (2,400).

