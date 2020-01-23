Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

CS Northridge 83, UC Santa Barbara 75

January 23, 2020 12:37 am
 
< a min read
      

CS NORTHRIDGE (8-13)

Diane 9-22 8-9 27, Brown 8-13 1-1 21, Gomez 6-10 0-0 15, Pearre 5-7 0-0 10, Harrick 2-3 1-2 6, Harkless 1-3 2-2 4, Ndumanya 0-1 0-0 0, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-59 12-14 83.

UC SANTA BARBARA (12-7)

Heidegger 7-13 5-6 21, Ramsey 4-7 4-4 13, Cyrus 1-5 4-4 7, Sow 6-12 2-2 16, Idehen 1-2 3-5 5, Freeman 3-8 0-0 8, Toure 2-3 0-0 5, Nagle 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 18-21 75.

Halftime_UC Santa Barbara 35-33. 3-Point Goals_CS Northridge 9-16 (Brown 4-5, Gomez 3-5, Harrick 1-2, Diane 1-3, Harkless 0-1), UC Santa Barbara 9-27 (Sow 2-4, Heidegger 2-6, Freeman 2-7, Ramsey 1-2, Toure 1-2, Cyrus 1-4, Nagle 0-2). Rebounds_CS Northridge 21 (Diane 7), UC Santa Barbara 30 (Sow 7). Assists_CS Northridge 18 (Brown 8), UC Santa Barbara 16 (Heidegger 5). Total Fouls_CS Northridge 19, UC Santa Barbara 14. A_1,026 (5,600).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
1|27 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard tests use of tablets for marine inspections

Today in History

1997: First female secretary of state confirmed by Senate