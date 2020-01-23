CS Northridge 83, UC Santa Barbara 75

CS NORTHRIDGE (8-13)

Diane 9-22 8-9 27, Brown 8-13 1-1 21, Gomez 6-10 0-0 15, Pearre 5-7 0-0 10, Harrick 2-3 1-2 6, Harkless 1-3 2-2 4, Ndumanya 0-1 0-0 0, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-59 12-14 83.

UC SANTA BARBARA (12-7)

Heidegger 7-13 5-6 21, Ramsey 4-7 4-4 13, Cyrus 1-5 4-4 7, Sow 6-12 2-2 16, Idehen 1-2 3-5 5, Freeman 3-8 0-0 8, Toure 2-3 0-0 5, Nagle 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 18-21 75.

Halftime_UC Santa Barbara 35-33. 3-Point Goals_CS Northridge 9-16 (Brown 4-5, Gomez 3-5, Harrick 1-2, Diane 1-3, Harkless 0-1), UC Santa Barbara 9-27 (Sow 2-4, Heidegger 2-6, Freeman 2-7, Ramsey 1-2, Toure 1-2, Cyrus 1-4, Nagle 0-2). Rebounds_CS Northridge 21 (Diane 7), UC Santa Barbara 30 (Sow 7). Assists_CS Northridge 18 (Brown 8), UC Santa Barbara 16 (Heidegger 5). Total Fouls_CS Northridge 19, UC Santa Barbara 14. A_1,026 (5,600).

