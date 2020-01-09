Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
CS Northridge erupts in 95-77 win over Long Beach St.

January 9, 2020
 
NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Lamine Diane scored 33 points with 15 rebounds and Cal State Northridge beat Long Beach State 95-77 on Wednesday in a Big West Conference opener.

Diane finished 11-of-18 shooting and 11 of 16 from the foul line. Terrell Gomez scored 21 points, Elijah Harkless 12 with nine rebounds and five assists and Darius Brown scored 12.

Cal State Northridge shot 35 of 59 (59.3%) from the field. The Matadors (6-11) now have three straight and four of their last five.

Michael Carter III led four Long Beach State players in double figures with 19 points. Chance Hunter scored 18, Colin Slater and Romelle 11.

The 49ers (5-12) have dropped eight out of their last 10. Two of Long Beach State’s five wins have come against Division-II level opponents.

