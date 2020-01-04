Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
CS Northridge tops Saint Katherine College 109-75

January 4, 2020 8:32 pm
 
NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Harkless recorded a triple-double with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to lead Cal State Northridge to a 109-75 win over Saint Katherine College of the NAIA on Saturday. The 22 points were a career high for Harkless.

Terrell Gomez had 25 points for Cal State Northridge (5-11). Jared Pearre added 19 points. Michael Ou had 17 points for the home team.

It was the first time this season Cal State Northridge scored at least 100 points.

Cal State Northridge posted a season-high 23 assists.

Cal State Northridge scored 53 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Zethan Dumpson had 13 points for the Firebirds. Jared Strate added 12 points. Zane Jowaiszas had 11 points.

Cal State Northridge takes on Long Beach State at home on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

