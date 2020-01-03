Listen Live Sports

CSUN goes up against Saint Katherine College

January 3, 2020 6:45 am
 
Saint Katherine College vs. Cal State Northridge (4-11)

Matadome, Northridge, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Cal State Northridge Matadors will be taking on the Firebirds of Saint Katherine College. Cal State Northridge is coming off a 93-82 home win over Morgan State in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Lamine Diane has averaged 18.4 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Matadors, while Terrell Gomez has recorded 21 points per game.AWESOME AUSTIN: In one appearances this season, Saint Katherine College’s Austin Armstead has shot 66.7 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Northridge went 5-11 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Matadors put up 78.3 points per contest in those 16 games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

