Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

CSUN looks for road win vs UC Riverside

January 15, 2020 6:45 am
 
1 min read
      

Cal State Northridge (6-12, 1-1) vs. UC Riverside (12-6, 2-0)

Student Recreation Center, Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Northridge looks for its fourth straight win over UC Riverside at Student Recreation Center. UC Riverside’s last win at home against the Matadors came on Jan. 31, 2015.

SENIOR STUDS: UC Riverside has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Arinze Chidom, Callum McRae, Khyber Kabellis and Dominick Pickett have combined to account for 39 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 47 percent of all Highlanders points over the last five games.TOUGH TO DENY DIANE: Across seven appearances this season, Cal State Northridge’s Lamine Diane has shot 50.5 percent.

Advertisement

WINLESS WHEN: Cal State Northridge is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 70 points and 6-4 when scoring at least 70.

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

COLD SPELL: Cal State Northridge has lost its last four road games, scoring 67 points, while allowing 82.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The steady UC Riverside defense has held opponents to 59.3 points per game, the 11th-lowest mark in Division I. Cal State Northridge has given up an average of 80.7 points through 18 games (ranking the Matadors 297th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
1|15 AFCEA Bethesda Health IT Summit 2020
1|15 Deloitte Open House
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Sec. holds bilateral meeting with with Japanese Defense Minister

Today in History

1943: Pentagon building dedicated in Virginia