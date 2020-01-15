Listen Live Sports

Cubbage, Marist visit Monmouth

January 15, 2020 6:45 am
 
Marist (2-12, 1-4) vs. Monmouth (8-7, 2-2)

OceanFirst Bank Center, West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Michael Cubbage and Marist will face Ray Salnave and Monmouth. Cubbage is averaging eight points over the last five games. Salnave has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.6 over his last five games.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Monmouth has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Marist has leaned on freshmen. Seniors Salnave, Deion Hammond and Mustapha Traore have collectively accounted for 54 percent of Monmouth’s scoring this season. On the other side, freshmen Cubbage, Tyler Sagl and Tyler Saint-Furcy have collectively scored 41 percent of the team’s points this year.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Hawks have scored 74.8 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 65.5 per game they managed in non-conference play.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Cubbage has connected on 13.3 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 55.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Hawks are 0-5 when they allow at least 73 points and 8-2 when they hold opponents to anything below 73. The Red Foxes are 0-10 when allowing 62 or more points and 2-2 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Monmouth has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 76.8 points while giving up 66.

DID YOU KNOW: Monmouth has committed a turnover on just 18.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all MAAC teams. The Hawks have turned the ball over only 13.4 times per game this season and just 11.2 times per game over their last five games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

