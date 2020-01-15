Current NHL coaches listed by longest tenure with team

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A list of the NHL’s current longest-tenured head coaches with name, team and starting date

Jon Cooper, Tampa Bay Lightning, Mar. 26, 2013

Paul Maurice, Winnipeg Jets, Jan. 12, 2014

Jeff Blashill, Detroit Red Wings, June 9, 2015

John Tortorella, Columbus Blue Jackets, Oct. 21, 2015

Mike Sullivan, Pittsburgh Penguins, Dec. 12, 2015

Bruce Boudreau, Minnesota Wild, May 7, 2016

Jared Bednar, Colorado Avalanche, Aug. 25, 2016

Bruce Cassidy, Boston Bruins, Feb. 7, 2017

Claude Julien, Montreal Canadiens, Feb. 14, 2017

Gerard Gallant, Vegas Golden Knights, Apr. 13, 2017

Travis Green, Vancouver Canucks, Apr. 26, 2017

Rick Tocchet, Arizona Coyotes, July 11, 2017

Rod Brind’Amour, Carolina Hurricanes, May 8, 2018

David Quinn, New York Rangers, May 23, 2018

Barry Trotz, New York Islanders, June 21, 2018

Todd Rierden, Washington Capitals, June 29, 2018

Jared Colliton, Chicago Blackhawks, Nov. 6, 2018

Craig Berube, St. Louis Blues, Nov. 19, 2018

Joel Quenneville, Florida Panthers, Apr. 8, 2019

Alain Vigneault, Philadelphia Flyers, Apr. 15, 2019

Todd McLellan, Los Angeles Kings, Apr. 16, 2019

Ralph Krueger, Buffalo Sabres, May 15, 2019

D.J. Smith, Ottawa Senators, May 23, 2019

Dave Tippett, Edmonton Oilers, May 28, 2019

Dallas Eakins, Anaheim Ducks, June 17, 2019

Shelton Keefe, Toronto Maple Leafs, Nov 20, 2019

Geoff Ward, Calgary Flames, Nov. 29, 2019

Alain Nasreddine, New Jersey Devils, Dec. 3, 2019

Rick Bowness, Dallas Stars , Dec. 10, 2019

Bob Boughner, San Jose Sharks, Dec. 11, 2019

John Hynes, Nashville Predators, Jan. 7, 2020

