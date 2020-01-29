Listen Live Sports

Czech midfielder Tomas Soucek moves to West Ham from Slavia

January 29, 2020 10:38 am
 
PRAGUE (AP) — Czech Republic defensive midfielder Tomas Soucek moved from Slavia Prague to West Ham on loan on Wednesday.

Slavia chief executive Jaroslav Tvrdik said the 24-year-old Soucek signed a deal until the end of the season for 4.5 million euros ($4 million).

If West Ham survives in the Premier League, it will likely apply an option to sign Soucek to a full contract for another 16.2 million euros ($17.8 million).

West Ham is currently in 17th place in the league with 23 points, the same as Bournemouth in 18th and Watford in 19th.

Soucek was voted the best player of the Czech league last season after scoring 13 goals. He has scored three goals in his 25 games for the national team.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

