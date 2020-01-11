Listen Live Sports

Dallas midfielder Brandon Servania added to US roster

January 11, 2020 1:07 pm
 
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Dallas midfielder Brandon Servania has been added to the United States’ training camp roster ahead of a Feb. 1 exhibition against Costa Rica at Carson, California.

Thirteen of the 26 players in camp have never appeared for the national team, and Servania is the seventh training with the senior team for the first time,

Servania was with the U.S. team at last year’s Under-20 World Cup.

The revised roster:

Goalkeepers: Sean Johnson (New York City), Bill Hamid (D.C.), JT Marcinkowski (San Jose), Matt Turner (New England).

Defenders: Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy), Reggie Cannon (Dallas), Chase Gasper (Minnesota), Justen Glad (Salt Lake), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia), Sam Vines (Colorado), Walker Zimmerman (LA).

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia), Christian Cappis (Hobro, Denmark), Bryang Kayo (no team), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Paxton Pomykal (Dallas), Cristian Roldan (Seattle), Brandon Servania (Dallas), Jackson Yueill (San Jose).

Forwards: Paul Arriola (D.C.), Jesus Ferreira (Dallas), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado), Ulysses Llanez (Wolfsburg, Germany), Jordan Morris (Seattle), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus).

