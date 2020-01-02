Danberry, Jackson lead No. 15 Mississippi St. women, 93-47

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Jordan Danberry scored 21 points and freshman Rickea Jackson added a season-high 20 to lead No. 15 Mississippi State to a 93-47 victory over Florida on Thursday night in a Southeastern Conference opener.

Danberry was 10 of 11 from the field with eight assists and Jackson 9 of 11 with two 3-pointers and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (13-2), who extended their win streak versus the Gators (9-5) to seven games, the longest win streak in the series for the Bulldogs.

Mississippi State shot 58%, scored 26 points off 21 turnovers and outscored the Gators in the paint 50-24 and 26-3 on fast breaks.

Kiara Smith and Lavender Briggs had 15 points each for Florida, which shot 20% and was just 3 of 16 from the arc.

The Bulldogs ended the first quarter with six straight points and extended the run to 17-0 on its way to a 55-24 halftime lead.

