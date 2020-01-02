Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Danberry, Jackson lead No. 15 Mississippi St. women, 93-47

January 2, 2020 10:17 pm
 
< a min read
      

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Jordan Danberry scored 21 points and freshman Rickea Jackson added a season-high 20 to lead No. 15 Mississippi State to a 93-47 victory over Florida on Thursday night in a Southeastern Conference opener.

Danberry was 10 of 11 from the field with eight assists and Jackson 9 of 11 with two 3-pointers and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (13-2), who extended their win streak versus the Gators (9-5) to seven games, the longest win streak in the series for the Bulldogs.

Mississippi State shot 58%, scored 26 points off 21 turnovers and outscored the Gators in the paint 50-24 and 26-3 on fast breaks.

Kiara Smith and Lavender Briggs had 15 points each for Florida, which shot 20% and was just 3 of 16 from the arc.

Advertisement

The Bulldogs ended the first quarter with six straight points and extended the run to 17-0 on its way to a 55-24 halftime lead.

_____

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1947: House Chamber televised live for first time