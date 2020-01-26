Listen Live Sports

Daniels paces No. 21 Arkansas women past Florida

January 26, 2020 5:26 pm
 
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Makayla Daniels scored 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting and No. 21 Arkansas beat Florida 79-57 on Sunday.

The Razorbacks (16-4, 4-3 Southeastern Conference) have won three of their last four.

Taylah Thomas scored 13 points with seven rebounds, Amber Ramirez scored 12, A’Tyanna Gaulden — off the bench — added 12 and Alexis Tolefree 10. Arkansas shot 32 of 56 (57.%) and committed just 10 fouls.

Emanuely de Oliveira’s layup gave the Gators an 11-8 lead with 5:05 left in the first quarter. The Razorbacks then went on a tear and outscored them 18-2 for a 26-13 lead after one. Arkansas went 11-of-16 (68.8%) shooting including 5 of 7 from 3-point range.

Arkansas cooled considerably in the second and missed 12 of 15, but Florida fared only a little better on just 5-of-19 shooting. Arkansas led 34-26 at halftime and was never challenged again. The Razorbacks outscored Florida 25-10 in the final period.

Lavender Briggs led Florida (11-9, 2-5) with 17 points and eight rebounds and Kiara Smith scored 10. The Gators have lost four straight.

