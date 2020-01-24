Dartmouth looks to end streak vs Harvard

Harvard (12-4, 1-0) vs. Dartmouth (7-9, 0-1)

Edward Leede Arena, Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard looks to extend Dartmouth’s conference losing streak to 10 games. Dartmouth’s last Ivy League win came against the Columbia Lions 82-66 on Feb. 9, 2019. Harvard is looking to extend its current seven-game winning streak.

SUPER SENIORS: Harvard has relied heavily on its seniors. Chris Lewis, Noah Kirkwood, Robert Baker and Justin Bassey have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 59 percent of all Crimson points over the team’s last five games.LEAPING FOR LEWIS: Across 15 appearances this season, Harvard’s Lewis has shot 64.1 percent.

STREAK STATS: Harvard has won its last five road games, scoring 77 points, while allowing 69.6 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Crimson have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Big Green. Dartmouth has 30 assists on 64 field goals (46.9 percent) across its previous three contests while Harvard has assists on 40 of 80 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Harvard has attempted more free throws per game than any other Ivy League team. The Crimson have averaged 19.9 free throws per game, including 22.6 per game over their seven-game winning streak.

