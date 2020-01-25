Listen Live Sports

Davidson 68, George Mason 53

January 25, 2020 8:09 pm
 
GEORGE MASON (13-7)

Miller 0-9 1-2 1, Greene 5-17 0-0 12, Johnson 2-5 2-2 8, Wilson 7-16 2-2 18, Calixte 1-1 1-3 3, Oduro 1-3 2-2 4, Hartwell 3-6 0-0 7, Mar 0-2 0-0 0, Douglas-Stanley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-60 8-11 53.

DAVIDSON (10-9)

Gudmundsson 9-15 5-6 27, Grady 2-9 1-1 5, Collins 1-4 3-3 6, M.Jones 5-13 0-0 15, B.Jones 3-4 0-0 7, Brajkovic 2-4 1-2 5, Lee 1-1 1-2 3, Boachie-Yiadom 0-0 0-0 0, Kristensen 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 23-53 11-14 68.

Halftime_Davidson 27-25. 3-Point Goals_George Mason 7-24 (Johnson 2-3, Greene 2-6, Wilson 2-6, Hartwell 1-3, Douglas-Stanley 0-1, Mar 0-1, Miller 0-4), Davidson 11-28 (M.Jones 5-12, Gudmundsson 4-9, Collins 1-2, B.Jones 1-2, Grady 0-3). Rebounds_George Mason 32 (Calixte 9), Davidson 32 (Gudmundsson 10). Assists_George Mason 9 (Greene 4), Davidson 16 (Gudmundsson, Grady 4). Total Fouls_George Mason 13, Davidson 15. A_4,394 (5,295).

