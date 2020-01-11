Davidson needs overtime to get past Saint Joseph’s, 89-83

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Luka Brajkovic scored six of his 17 points in overtime to carry Davidson to an 89-83 win over Saint Joseph’s in a game pitting two programs in search of their first Atlantic 10 victory of the season.

Ryan Daly missed a long-range jumper to tie with :10 seconds left but redirected a pass into a desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer to tie the game at 76-76 and force an extra period.

Jon Axel Gudmundsson got the Wildcats off to strong start in OT, hitting the second of two free throws and adding a layup in the first minute. Brajkovic hit two free throws and scored at the basket to make it 85-81, then added two more free throws in the final minute to push the lead to 87-83.

Gudmundsson finished with 29 points, converting 10 of 13 from the line, and grabbed nine rebounds and collected four steals to lead Davidson (7-8, 1-2). Brajkovic added 17 points and grabbed eight boards while Kellan Grady contributed 14 points and Carter Collins added 13 more.

Daly finished with 28 points to lead Saint Joseph’s (3-13, 0-4). Cameron Brown contributed 14 points and Lorenzo Edwards added 10.

