Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Davis hits go-ahead 3, No. 23 Tennessee women beat Alabama

January 20, 2020 9:25 pm
 
< a min read
      

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rennia Davis sank a long go-ahead 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left and No. 23 Tennessee beat Alabama 65-63 on Monday night to snap a five-game losing streak in the series.

Tennessee was ahead for most of the game until Alabama took its first lead since the opening minutes at 59-58 on Jordan Lewis’ basket for the Crimson Tide’s third 3-pointer in four possessions.

Rae Burrell was fouled on a drive to the basket and made two free throws as the Lady Vols regained the lead at 62-61. Cierra Johnson answered with two free throws at the other end for an Alabama lead, and Tennessee struggled to set up a play without a timeout until Davis’ high-arching 3-pointer just before the buzzer.

Jordan Horston scored 16 of her 19 points in the second half and Davis finished with 16 points and nine rebounds for Tennessee (15-3, 5-1 Southeastern Conference). Tamari Key had six of Tennessee’s 13 blocked shots and Kellie Harper won her 300th game during her 16-year head coaching career.

Advertisement

Lewis scored 17 points and Jasmine Walker had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Alabama (11-7, 1-4).

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

____

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|22 ATARC-UMD Cybersecurity Certificate...
1|22 AT&T Hiring Event January 22nd in...
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen assemble campsites in Puerto Rico after earthquake

Today in History

1997: First female secretary of state confirmed by Senate