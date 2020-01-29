Listen Live Sports

Davis leads Cal Baptist over Utah Valley 65-61

January 29, 2020 11:45 pm
 
OREM, Utah (AP) — De’jon Davis tallied 19 points and a career-high 17 rebounds to carry California Baptist to a 65-61 win over Utah Valley on Wednesday night.

Brandon Boyd had 14 points and six assists for Cal Baptist (15-6, 5-2 Western Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight road victory. Ferron Flavors Jr. added 11 points.

Milan Acquaah, who led the Lancers in scoring heading into the matchup with 18 points per game, scored four points on 1-of-6 shooting.

Isaiah White had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Wolverines (9-14, 3-5). Brandon Averette added 14 points. Trey Woodbury had six rebounds. TJ Washington had a career-high 10 assists plus six points.

Washington, who led the Wolverines in scoring entering the contest with 14 points per game, had only six points on 3-of-12 shooting.

Both teams take on Seattle in their next game. Cal Baptist remains on the road for its matchup against the Redhawks on Saturday, while Utah Valley plays host to Seattle on Feb. 8.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

