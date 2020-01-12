Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Davis, No. 23 Lady Vols ease past Georgia 73-56

January 12, 2020 3:04 pm
 
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rennia Davis led a balanced attack with 17 points and No. 23 Tennessee defeated Georgia 73-56 on Sunday.

Jordan Horston added 14 points, Tamari Key had 13 and Lou Brown 12 for the Lady Vols (13-3, 3-1 Southeastern Conference).

Tennessee outscored the Bulldogs 16-9 and led 35-29 at the half, shooting 54%.

Georgia led 20-19 after one quarter but didn’t come close to scoring that many points the rest of the way. The Bulldogs (10-7, 1-3) went 4 of 21 from 3-point range and shot 39%. They were 3 of 17 in the second quarter.

Maya Caldwell led Georgia, which has lost three straight, with 13 points, Gabby Connally had 11 and Que Morrison 10.

Brown had 10 points in the second half on 4-of-6 shooting with two 3-pointers. Tennessee finished 8 of 12 behind the arc and shot 52% overall.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

