Davis scores 20 to carry Navy over Bucknell 60-56

January 8, 2020 9:37 pm
 
LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Cam Davis had 20 points as Navy narrowly defeated Bucknell 60-56 on Wednesday night.

Greg Summers had 13 points and seven rebounds for Navy (8-6, 2-1 Patriot League). John Carter Jr. added six rebounds.

John Meeks had 18 points for the Bison (6-10, 2-1). Avi Toomer added six rebounds.

Jimmy Sotos, who led the Bison in scoring heading into the matchup with 14 points per game, was held to 5 points on 2-of-10 shooting.

Navy takes on Colgate at home on Saturday. Bucknell plays Holy Cross at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

