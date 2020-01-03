Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Davis scores 21 to lift Green Bay over UIC 85-71

January 3, 2020 10:51 pm
 
< a min read
      

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Amari Davis had 21 points as Green Bay topped Illinois-Chicago 85-71 on Friday night.

Cody Schwartz had 13 points for Green Bay (7-9, 2-1 Horizon League). JayQuan McCloud added 13 points. PJ Pipes had 12 points for the home team.

Tarkus Ferguson had 19 points for the Flames (6-10, 1-2). Marcus Ottey added 17 points. Jordan Blount had 10 points.

Green Bay faces IUPUI at home on Sunday. Illinois-Chicago plays Milwaukee on the road on Sunday.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1947: House Chamber televised live for first time