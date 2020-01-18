Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Davis, Warren power UT Arlington past UL Monroe 78-58

January 18, 2020 6:01 pm
 
< a min read
      

MONROE, La. (AP) — Radshad Davis had career highs of 19 points and 14 rebounds, Brian Warren scored 19 and Texas-Arlington rolled to a 78-58 victory over Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday.

Davis notched his second double-double of the season and his career for the Mavericks (8-12, 4-5 Sun Belt Conference). David Azore added 13 points, while Jordan Phillips scored 10.

UT Arlington shot just 41% from the floor, 23% from distance (5 of 22) but made 27 of 32 free throws (84%).

Tyree White had 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting for the Warhawks (6-12, 2-7), who dropped their fifth straight game. JD Williams added 14 points. ULM shot only 38% overall, 19% from distance (3 of 16) and sank 13 of 21 foul shots (62%).

Advertisement

Michael Ertel, whose 16 points per game heading into the contest led the Warhawks, scored six points on 2-of-10 shooting.

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Station Tybee Island reserve crew rescue dolphin

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex,' overspending