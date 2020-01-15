Listen Live Sports

Deaver scores 25 to carry Navy over Lehigh 88-83

January 15, 2020 9:37 pm
 
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Daniel Deaver had a season-high 25 points as Navy narrowly beat Lehigh 88-83 on Wednesday night.

Sean Yoder had 19 points for Navy (9-7, 3-2 Patriot League). Luke Loehr added 14 points. Cam Davis had 12 points.

Navy totaled 50 points in the second half, a season best for the team.

Jordan Cohen scored a season-high 28 points and had eight assists for the Mountain Hawks (5-12, 2-3). Marques Wilson scored a season-high 21 points and had eight rebounds. Nic Lynch had 16 points.

The Midshipmen improve to 2-0 against the Mountain Hawks this season. Navy defeated Lehigh 64-58 on Jan. 2. Navy plays Lafayette at home on Saturday. Lehigh matches up against Bucknell on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

