Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Defense shines as Cornell tops Elmira 70-33

January 13, 2020 8:35 pm
 
< a min read
      

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Cornell held Division III Elmira to 33 points on 24.5% shooting on the way to a 70-33 win on Monday night. Both marks represented season bests for the Big Red.

Riley Voss had 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Cornell (3-10), and Josh Warren added 10 points.

Shawn Backus had 13 points for the Soaring Eagles, who had 22 turnovers and were outrebounded 40-30.

Cornell (3-10) takes on Columbia on the road on Saturday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Poe Lock with a fresh batch of ice on her bow

Today in History

1969: Explosion aboard USS Enterprise kills 28