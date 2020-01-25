Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Defense shines as Winthrop defeats Presbyterian 72-57

January 25, 2020 4:47 pm
 
< a min read
      

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Hunter Hale recorded 19 points as Winthrop won its 10th consecutive game, topping Presbyterian 72-57 on Saturday. Micheal Anumba added 11 points and six rebounds for the Eagles, who forced a season-high 26 turnovers.

D.J. Burns had 10 points for Winthrop (14-7, 8-0 Big South Conference). Chandler Vaudrin added six rebounds.

Chris Martin had 13 points for the Blue Hose (8-13, 5-3). CJ Melton added nine rebounds.

Winthrop takes on Charleston Southern on the road on Thursday. Presbyterian plays South Carolina Upstate at home on Thursday.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
1|27 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Special harness lifts Marine Officer to helicopter

Today in History

2003: First secretary of Homeland Security sworn in