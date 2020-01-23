Delaware 73, Hofstra 71

DELAWARE (14-7)

Darling 4-13 0-0 11, Anderson 7-12 1-3 15, Mutts 14-17 2-2 30, Painter 4-9 7-8 15, Allen 0-9 0-0 0, Cushing 0-2 0-0 0, Goss 1-3 0-0 2, McCoy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-65 10-13 73.

HOFSTRA (14-7)

Buie 8-18 1-1 19, Ray 3-10 3-4 11, Pemberton 4-14 3-3 11, Kante 4-11 8-9 16, Coburn 1-6 3-3 5, Trueheart 3-4 0-0 7, Schutte 1-1 0-0 2, Silverio 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-66 18-20 71.

Halftime_Delaware 38-37. 3-Point Goals_Delaware 3-20 (Darling 3-9, Anderson 0-1, Cushing 0-2, Allen 0-8), Hofstra 5-17 (Buie 2-4, Ray 2-4, Trueheart 1-2, Pemberton 0-2, Silverio 0-2, Coburn 0-3). Fouled Out_Allen. Rebounds_Delaware 38 (Mutts 13), Hofstra 32 (Kante 9). Assists_Delaware 14 (Darling 5), Hofstra 12 (Buie 6). Total Fouls_Delaware 18, Hofstra 17. A_2,291 (5,023).

