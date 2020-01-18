Listen Live Sports

Delaware 79, Elon 78

January 18, 2020 4:28 pm
 
ELON (5-15)

Woods 4-14 4-4 15, McIntosh 4-7 1-1 10, Sheffield 3-12 7-8 15, Hannah 4-7 0-1 8, Ervin 2-3 0-0 5, Pack 5-9 2-2 16, Poser 3-4 0-0 6, Wooten 1-1 0-0 3, Fuller 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 14-16 78.

DELAWARE (13-7)

Darling 7-14 2-2 21, Allen 5-11 3-3 18, Anderson 2-6 2-2 7, Mutts 8-11 1-4 17, Painter 1-2 0-0 2, Goss 3-3 2-3 8, Cushing 2-3 0-0 6, McCoy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-50 10-14 79.

Halftime_Elon 35-33. 3-Point Goals_Elon 12-25 (Pack 4-5, Woods 3-9, Sheffield 2-4, Wooten 1-1, Ervin 1-2, McIntosh 1-3, Fuller 0-1), Delaware 13-28 (Allen 5-10, Darling 5-11, Cushing 2-3, Anderson 1-3, Mutts 0-1). Fouled Out_Anderson. Rebounds_Elon 28 (Woods 8), Delaware 29 (Anderson 10). Assists_Elon 16 (McIntosh 7), Delaware 18 (Anderson 6). Total Fouls_Elon 15, Delaware 21. A_1,881 (5,000).

