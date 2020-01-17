Delaware looks for home win vs Elon

Elon (5-14, 1-5) vs. Delaware (12-7, 2-4)

Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena, Newark, Delaware; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware looks for its fourth straight win over Elon at Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena. The last victory for the Phoenix at Delaware was a 77-59 win on Feb. 27, 2016.

FAB FRESHMEN: Elon’s Hunter Woods, Hunter McIntosh and Zac Ervin have collectively scored 44 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 54 percent of all Phoenix scoring over the last five games.

CAA IMPROVEMENT: The Phoenix have scored 73.5 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 60.6 per game they put up in non-conference play.SHEFFIELD II CAN SHOOT: Marcus Sheffield II has connected on 37.6 percent of the 85 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 23 over his last five games. He’s also made 82.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Elon is 0-11 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 5-3 when scoring at least 68.

COLD SPELL: Elon has lost its last nine road games, scoring 58.7 points, while allowing 74 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Elon as a team has made 10.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among CAA teams.

