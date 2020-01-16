Listen Live Sports

Delph sparks Appalachian St. past Arkansas St. in OT, 83-80

January 16, 2020 9:38 pm
 
BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Adrian Delph scored six of his 15 points in overtime as Appalachian State rallied to earn an 83-80 win over Arkansas State on Thursday night.

Delph, who was 6-for-6 from the line for the game, knocked down four straight in overtime, added a layup with :35 left and blocked a shot from Marquis Eaton with :11 left to help seal the win.

Justin Forrest hit a 3-pointer with :12 left in regulation to pull Appalachian State even and force overtime.

Forreset led the way for the Mountaineers (10-9, 4-4) with 20 points. Oshowen Williams chipped in 14 points and 10 rebounds and Hunter Seacat added 11 points and seven boards.

Melo Eggleston scored 17 points to lead Arkansas State (12-7, 4-4). Eaton and Jerry Johnson Jr. each added 13 points while Caleb Fields contributed 11 points and Malik Brevard had nine points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

